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Jacob Wohl’s 19 Rules
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43 views • May 24, 2021
https://jacobawohl.substack.com/p/jacob-wohls-19-rules
There are many dubious “life hacks” which purport to be able to make you successful. These are my 19 rules that work every time they’re tried:
Rule 1) Pick a profession where you will be in the top Quartile, on day one -- grow into the top Decile over the next 10-15 years
Rule 2) The Pareto Principle: Understand within companies 20% of the workforce produce 80% of the activity --- Make sure you are in that 20%
Rule 3) Build long-term relationships with people who are 10-30 years older than you //
Rule 4) Work smarter, Work harder, and Work longer as well -- people who work 10% more hours make 40% more money
Rule 5) Dress well -- the difference between the $200 shoes and the $400 shoes might be a lot more than the $200
Rule 6) Ignore your weaknesses and focus on your strengths -- nobody is going to pay you to perform your weaknesses, people will only pay you to be in the top 10/4/1% of what you are good at
Rule 7) Don't enter romantic relationships with crazy people -- sort out the crazy on the first date, and stay far away from it
Rule 8) Don't be on the internet -- for your average professional (no instagram, no facebook, no linked-in, no profiles)
Rule 9) Only borrow money to aquire assets that are likely to throw off cash than is likely to service the debt
Rule 10) Do not buy real estate in non-premier locals
Rule 11) Be jacked & tan if you are a man, and thin if you are a woman
Rule 12) Don't do drugs
Rule 13) Go to church
Rule 14) Live in a place where you're most likely to catch your break, based on your profession
Rule 15) Never attend networking mixers/gatherings -- these are the worse places to network, they all want something, and nothing to offer
Rule 16) Invest in high quality assets, and learn the universal hallmarks of financial bubbles/fads/scams
Rule 17) There are only about 40 colleges in the world that have brand power
Rule 18) Don't switch jobs too much -- young people never let the job develop into something interesting
Rule 19) Identify your top 5 talents, and how they compliment eachother -- talent stacking: every skill you learn doubles your chance at success
There are many dubious “life hacks” which purport to be able to make you successful. These are my 19 rules that work every time they’re tried:
Rule 1) Pick a profession where you will be in the top Quartile, on day one -- grow into the top Decile over the next 10-15 years
Rule 2) The Pareto Principle: Understand within companies 20% of the workforce produce 80% of the activity --- Make sure you are in that 20%
Rule 3) Build long-term relationships with people who are 10-30 years older than you //
Rule 4) Work smarter, Work harder, and Work longer as well -- people who work 10% more hours make 40% more money
Rule 5) Dress well -- the difference between the $200 shoes and the $400 shoes might be a lot more than the $200
Rule 6) Ignore your weaknesses and focus on your strengths -- nobody is going to pay you to perform your weaknesses, people will only pay you to be in the top 10/4/1% of what you are good at
Rule 7) Don't enter romantic relationships with crazy people -- sort out the crazy on the first date, and stay far away from it
Rule 8) Don't be on the internet -- for your average professional (no instagram, no facebook, no linked-in, no profiles)
Rule 9) Only borrow money to aquire assets that are likely to throw off cash than is likely to service the debt
Rule 10) Do not buy real estate in non-premier locals
Rule 11) Be jacked & tan if you are a man, and thin if you are a woman
Rule 12) Don't do drugs
Rule 13) Go to church
Rule 14) Live in a place where you're most likely to catch your break, based on your profession
Rule 15) Never attend networking mixers/gatherings -- these are the worse places to network, they all want something, and nothing to offer
Rule 16) Invest in high quality assets, and learn the universal hallmarks of financial bubbles/fads/scams
Rule 17) There are only about 40 colleges in the world that have brand power
Rule 18) Don't switch jobs too much -- young people never let the job develop into something interesting
Rule 19) Identify your top 5 talents, and how they compliment eachother -- talent stacking: every skill you learn doubles your chance at success
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