Jacob Wohl’s 19 Rules

There are many dubious “life hacks” which purport to be able to make you successful. These are my 19 rules that work every time they’re tried:Rule 1) Pick a profession where you will be in the top Quartile, on day one -- grow into the top Decile over the next 10-15 yearsRule 2) The Pareto Principle: Understand within companies 20% of the workforce produce 80% of the activity --- Make sure you are in that 20%Rule 3) Build long-term relationships with people who are 10-30 years older than you //Rule 4) Work smarter, Work harder, and Work longer as well -- people who work 10% more hours make 40% more moneyRule 5) Dress well -- the difference between the $200 shoes and the $400 shoes might be a lot more than the $200Rule 6) Ignore your weaknesses and focus on your strengths -- nobody is going to pay you to perform your weaknesses, people will only pay you to be in the top 10/4/1% of what you are good atRule 7) Don't enter romantic relationships with crazy people -- sort out the crazy on the first date, and stay far away from itRule 8) Don't be on the internet -- for your average professional (no instagram, no facebook, no linked-in, no profiles)Rule 9) Only borrow money to aquire assets that are likely to throw off cash than is likely to service the debtRule 10) Do not buy real estate in non-premier localsRule 11) Be jacked & tan if you are a man, and thin if you are a womanRule 12) Don't do drugsRule 13) Go to churchRule 14) Live in a place where you're most likely to catch your break, based on your professionRule 15) Never attend networking mixers/gatherings -- these are the worse places to network, they all want something, and nothing to offerRule 16) Invest in high quality assets, and learn the universal hallmarks of financial bubbles/fads/scamsRule 17) There are only about 40 colleges in the world that have brand powerRule 18) Don't switch jobs too much -- young people never let the job develop into something interestingRule 19) Identify your top 5 talents, and how they compliment eachother -- talent stacking: every skill you learn doubles your chance at success