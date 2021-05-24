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Jacob Wohl’s 19 Rules
Tools For Thinking, Clearly.
Tools For Thinking, Clearly.
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43 views • May 24, 2021
https://jacobawohl.substack.com/p/jacob-wohls-19-rules

There are many dubious “life hacks” which purport to be able to make you successful. These are my 19 rules that work every time they’re tried:

Rule 1) Pick a profession where you will be in the top Quartile, on day one -- grow into the top Decile over the next 10-15 years

Rule 2) The Pareto Principle: Understand within companies 20% of the workforce produce 80% of the activity --- Make sure you are in that 20%

Rule 3) Build long-term relationships with people who are 10-30 years older than you //

Rule 4) Work smarter, Work harder, and Work longer as well -- people who work 10% more hours make 40% more money

Rule 5) Dress well -- the difference between the $200 shoes and the $400 shoes might be a lot more than the $200

Rule 6) Ignore your weaknesses and focus on your strengths -- nobody is going to pay you to perform your weaknesses, people will only pay you to be in the top 10/4/1% of what you are good at

Rule 7) Don't enter romantic relationships with crazy people -- sort out the crazy on the first date, and stay far away from it

Rule 8) Don't be on the internet -- for your average professional (no instagram, no facebook, no linked-in, no profiles)

Rule 9) Only borrow money to aquire assets that are likely to throw off cash than is likely to service the debt

Rule 10) Do not buy real estate in non-premier locals

Rule 11) Be jacked & tan if you are a man, and thin if you are a woman

Rule 12) Don't do drugs

Rule 13) Go to church

Rule 14) Live in a place where you're most likely to catch your break, based on your profession

Rule 15) Never attend networking mixers/gatherings -- these are the worse places to network, they all want something, and nothing to offer

Rule 16) Invest in high quality assets, and learn the universal hallmarks of financial bubbles/fads/scams

Rule 17) There are only about 40 colleges in the world that have brand power

Rule 18) Don't switch jobs too much -- young people never let the job develop into something interesting

Rule 19) Identify your top 5 talents, and how they compliment eachother -- talent stacking: every skill you learn doubles your chance at success
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