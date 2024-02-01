Jan 13, 2024 Rick's Alone Time with God: Repentance is the key right now. Most of you in my body have not engaged in this battle and spend very little time with me. It’s time to repent and then reprioritize. I need you to understand the importance right now of engaging in this spiritual battle for the world. #RepentanceisKey #SpiritualBattle #RepriortizeGodFirst
B2T Links: https://i.mtr.cool/zkuihrzhkr
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.