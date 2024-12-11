Dr. Robert Young’s Response to Dr. Ana Mihalcea’s Criticism: Zeolites, Sea Plasma & Professionalism

Sign up for Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

*

Support my affiliates at https://SarahWestall.com/shop

*

Dr. Robert Young returns to the program to discuss the attacks on his background and research by Dr. Ana Mihalcea. He also addresses the attacks against Zeolites and Sea (Marine) Plasma, the only 2 ingredients in his formula for Masterpeace. He addresses the fact that he has zero financial incentive in the product and why he believes the ingredients it to be safe and effective for detoxing heavy metals, micro plastics and other toxins. You can see Dr. Robert Young's CV and peer reviewed articles at https://DrRobertYoung.com

*

MUSIC CREDITS: “In Epic World” by Valentina Gribanova, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

*

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

*

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further