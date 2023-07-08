Last Days of Summer and first Day of School August 1 to September 3, 2019

These are the last few trips of our summer of 2019, we went to the beach twice and ate at Boston Pizza lots since our kitchen is still disabled. The kids are growing up so fast.
Follow our Blog here www.hagenaars.com
and
Follow us on social media at:
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.ca/mrscharityh/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvlXRbqzh-u3SdHaHfINSbw?view_as=public
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.