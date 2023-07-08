Last Days of Summer and first Day of School August 1 to September 3, 2019

These are the last few trips of our summer of 2019, we went to the beach twice and ate at Boston Pizza lots since our kitchen is still disabled. The kids are growing up so fast.





Follow our Blog here www.hagenaars.com

and

Follow us on social media at:

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.ca/mrscharityh/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvlXRbqzh-u3SdHaHfINSbw?view_as=public





