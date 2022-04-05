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We Review Klaus Schwab's One World Government Presentation Eight Years Ago
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83 views • April 05, 2022
Are the 10 kingdoms in the Book of Revelation Chapter 17 really tech companies? Could be.. As free will is dead, Klaus wants the people to manage everything and you won't believe the 3 generation one world government framework he references. This is a zombie luciferin omni present world their creating by the people...
https://sjwellfire.com/teachings/are-the-10-kingdoms-in-the-book-of-revelation-tech-mega-companies/
https://sjwellfire.com/news/apostate-church-idols-to-ai-lucifer-church/
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https://sjwellfire.com/teachings/are-the-10-kingdoms-in-the-book-of-revelation-tech-mega-companies/
https://sjwellfire.com/news/apostate-church-idols-to-ai-lucifer-church/
Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal
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