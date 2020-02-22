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Apocalyptic LOCUST Swarm is eating EVERYTHING in Africa, Middle East & Asia!!
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392 views • February 22, 2020
The Apocalyptic LOCUST Swarm is during day into Night as this swarm wipes out inter farmlands in many African countries the Middle East & parts of Asia!!
#Locust #LocustSwarm #ChinaLocust AfricaLocust #MiddleEastLocust
#Locust #LocustSwarm #ChinaLocust AfricaLocust #MiddleEastLocust
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