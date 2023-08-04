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BOMBSHELL REVEAL: Jan Halper-Hayes on Election fraud, DS, Vatican Gold, etc | GBN News
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159 views • August 04, 2023

U.S. Political analyst, Jan Halper-Hayes, argues that anyone who doesn't think that the prosecutors have the 'real results' from the election are 'fooling themselves' but Stephen Dixon disagrees.

She points out the fallacies about the number of court cases that were heard, won, lost and dismissed about election fraud.

What is more interesting, is that she also mentions that Biden is the president of what is now "the bankrupt US Corporation", the 1871 Treaty, then she covers the EO 13848 signed on Sept. 12, 2018 by President Trump (election interference)


She goes on to say that our Military, specifically SPACE FORCE, has everything, the real election results....

and that Trump has it all, she mentions proof of election fraud, including 2000 Mules...

The anchor keeps saying there is no evidence - and she counters with actual facts...

"He hasn't tried to subverted ANYTHING, what he has done is set up the DEEP STATE to come out. That's why we are seeing all these things.  In terms of OPTICS, he is very much a straight shooter.

She goes further down the rabbit hole and mentions the Deep state corporation, the Vatican, the Crown, and the US - including the 650 planes it took to remove the GOLD FROM THE VATICAN!

Its finally emerging, right there on GBN News (Great Britain News).

This is still up on youtube (let's see if it lasts 24 hrs)


In addition to being a political analyst, Jan Halper-Hayes is on a task force committee of the D.O.D. 👀


#trump #trumpcharges #donaldtrump #politics #latestnews


Keep up to date with the latest news at https://www.gbnews.com

Keywords
arrestindictmentpresident donald j trumpeo 13848gbn newsjan halper hayes
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