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Awakened 8 layers of DNA
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"You see, all of you have 12 layers of DNA, but only two layers are awakened. By birth - one, by physical maturity - one more. That’s all. Even Einstein had only two layer of DNA awakened; nothing more. But, I challenge the scientific community, by the Kundalini awakening process, I will awaken four more layers and we already have done three researches - 100% all participants of the Inner Awakening had eight layers awakened, means six more layers awakened. Please understand. They come with two, but when they go back - eight! I gave the promise to scientific community, at least four I will be able to do. But, all 100% participants….whoever we take... took the blood and did the check-up before and after...before and after….100% participants, had eight layers of DNA awakened. " SPH Nithyananda Paramashivam
16-day online program, Register: http://paramashivoham.org
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16-day online program, Register: http://paramashivoham.org
Support the World's Only Hindu Nation: https://kailaasa.org/join-kailaasa
http://www.kailaasa.org
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