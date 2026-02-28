Attack on the Revolutionary Guards base in Zanjan, Iran

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Attack on the Revolutionary Guards base in Zanjan
The US Department of Transportation is urging commercial vessels to stay away from the Strait of Hormuz, the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, and the Arabian Sea.
Turkish President Erdogan:
We are very saddened and concerned by the American-Israeli attacks on our neighbor Iran, which began following Netanyahu's provocations.
❗️At least 201 people were killed, and another 747 were injured in the attacks on Iran by the US and Israel, according to the Iranian Red Crescent.
Emmanuel Macron states that France was not informed about and did not participate in the strikes on Iran.