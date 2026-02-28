Attack on the Revolutionary Guards base in Zanjan, Iran

Attack on the Revolutionary Guards base in Zanjan

Adding:

The US Department of Transportation is urging commercial vessels to stay away from the Strait of Hormuz, the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, and the Arabian Sea.

Adding:

Turkish President Erdogan:

We are very saddened and concerned by the American-Israeli attacks on our neighbor Iran, which began following Netanyahu's provocations.

Adding:

❗️At least 201 people were killed, and another 747 were injured in the attacks on Iran by the US and Israel, according to the Iranian Red Crescent.

Adding:

Emmanuel Macron states that France was not informed about and did not participate in the strikes on Iran.