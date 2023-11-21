US Navy plane overshoots runway and ends up in a bay in Hawaii





The P-8A "Poseidon" overshot the runway at a Marine base on Kaneohe Bay, said U.S. Marine Corps spokesperson Gunnery Sgt. Orlando Perez. He did not have further information.





The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services Department responded to the scene but was told that all nine people on board the aircraft made it safely to shore.