Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
US Navy plane overshoots runway and ends up in a bay in Hawaii
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
981 Subscribers
131 views
Published 18 hours ago

US Navy plane overshoots runway and ends up in a bay in Hawaii


The P-8A "Poseidon" overshot the runway at a Marine base on Kaneohe Bay, said U.S. Marine Corps spokesperson Gunnery Sgt. Orlando Perez. He did not have further information.


The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services Department responded to the scene but was told that all nine people on board the aircraft made it safely to shore.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket