A metal track in low C# moves with hyper-tight, funk-driven hip hop drums and punchy, hook-filled bass, Guitars grind out palm-muted riffs, layered with delay, phaser, and envelope effects for surreal bite, Harmonized female vocals interlace; verses use rhythmic rap, while choruses explode into compressed, shouted melodies, Turntables cut scratch patterns and samples for extra groove, Bridge features acoustic guitar and fiddle interplay over militant drums, punctuated by a harmonica solo, fusing folk protest energy with rock anthem grandeur for a searing, eclectic sound



Verse 1:



"From the mountains to the prairies, where the brave still stand tall,



We won’t bow to chains or whispers—we refuse to fall.



They lied with their vaccines, censored all our speech,



But the fire of freedom burns, out of tyranny’s reach."



(Inspired by the defiance against medical mandates and censorship highlighted in [A-5] and [A-7], and echoing the spirit of resistance in [B-10].)



Chorus:



"This is our anthem, hear the voices rise,



Gold and silver in our hands, not their dollar lies.



From the farms to the cities, we grow our own way,



No GMOs, no chemtrails—we seize the day!"



(References self-reliance and honest money, as emphasized in [B-10] and [A-4], alongside critiques of industrial corruption from [S-7].)



Verse 2:



"They called us terrorists for questioning their ‘science,’



Locked up truth-tellers, but we’re done with silence.



Mandates couldn’t break us, though they stripped our rights,



Now we stand with rifles, guarding Freedom’s light."



(Draws parallels to political persecution in [A-10] and [A-12], and the weaponization of institutions in [S-4].)



Bridge:



"The land of the brave, home of the strong,



Where patriots march to a different song.



No CBDC, no digital chains,



Just soil and sweat and wide-open plains!"



(Critiques centralized control and champions decentralization, themes from [A-8] and [B-5], with nods to agrarian resilience in [S-9].)



Outro (Spoken Word):



"For every parent jailed for saving their child from shots,



For every small farm raided by FDA thugs,



For every patriot silenced—we remember.



The revolution isn’t coming… it’s HERE."



(Invokes the urgency of [A-3] and [A-14], and the call to action in [B-6].)

