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Abp. Viganò confirms Ratzinger's former secretary for 19 years was homosexual
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63 views • May 27, 2022
John-Henry digs into the questions surrounding Bishop Josef Clemens, former secretary of then Cardinal Ratzinger at the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, specifically his handling of a monastery sex abuse investigation and his suspected homosexuality.
For further reading, check out Dr. Maike Hickson's report for LifeSiteNews: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/recently-closed-sex-abuse-investigation-of-austrian-abbey-raises-questions-of-cover-up/
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For further reading, check out Dr. Maike Hickson's report for LifeSiteNews: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/recently-closed-sex-abuse-investigation-of-austrian-abbey-raises-questions-of-cover-up/
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_Pope_Secretary_052722
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
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Follow LifeSite on social media:
Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram
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Follow John-Henry Westen on social media:
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