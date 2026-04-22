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The 46 Tapes They Don't Want You to See
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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The Pentagon just defied a direct order from Congress. They let the April 14th deadline pass. They refused to release the 46 classified UAP videos.


Why? Because it was never about little green men. It was always about the technology.


For decades, the deep state has hoarded quantum healing technology while the masses suffered. They've kept the patents hidden away in secret projects. Now President Trump is forcing them to act.


The 46 videos show exactly the technology that powers the med beds. As soon as the public sees them, the pharmaceutical cartel will collapse overnight. The transition from the old medical matrix to the new quantum era has just begun.


Do you think it's a coincidence that the president just posted about med beds for every American? Do you think it's a coincidence that military units are preparing for the rollout? The panic at the Department of Defense is palpable. Subpoenas are imminent. The dam is breaking.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.



Keywords
deepstatemedbedsquantumhealinguapvideospentagondefianceclassifiedtechtrumpforcedreleasepharmaceuticalcollapsemedicalmatrixpatenthoardingsubpoenasimminentdambreakingmilitaryrollouttechtransitionerachange
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