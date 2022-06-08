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Alex Collier Interview 1994. Predicting UFO, Grey Alien, Alpha Draconian, Stuffs 24 years ago.
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152 views • June 08, 2022
Alex Collier Interview 1994. Predicting UFO, Grey Alien, Alpha Draconian, Stuffs 24 years ago.
Date filmed: 10/00/1994
Alex Collier Interview 1994. Predicting UFO, Grey Alien, Alpha Draconian, Stuffs 24 years ago.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gf9ZBNlT9imI/
Date upload to YouTube: November the 22nd 2018
Original YouTube link: https://youtu.be/BI3zN3xoy8Q
Evidence for a connection between Disease-19 and exposure to radiofrequency radiation from wireless communications including 5.G.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8580522/
Natural immunity was more effective than 💉 alone against delta variant, CDC study shows.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/fox8.com/news/coronavirus/natural-immunity-was-more-effective-than-vaccines-alone-against-delta-variant-cdc-study-shows/amp/
Are There Dangers To Wearing Masks?
https://t.me/AreThereDangersToWearingMasks
The 1986 Act
https://www.congress.gov/bill/99th-congress/house-bill/5546
Live Truth Daily Social
https://t.me/LiveTruthDailySocial
This website will be where you can find more information. Just give us some time to update it please.
https://LiveTruthDaily.WordPress.com
The Purity Virus (The X-Files Explored)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zeoK6TbDD0Ea/
YouTube Censors Viral Video Of California Doctors Exposing The Governments So-Called Science.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YXvjoGGClrhM/
Super Portable Walking-Stick Wood Stoves.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ml0RflMos5Ns/
The BEST NEWS re CΟRΟNΑ VΙrus you've heard all month! Kinda.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3MhGJw8cuVyP/
Area 51 2005 Game Diary Clip.🧬💉🧫
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SvW6pqcdegSs/
Stop Scrolling Black Lights….
https://www.bitchute.com/video/V6G7XUV4PGiB/
5G Zombies movie on Tubi app.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1CggUwAlAM9D/
What did Mark Zuckerberg say about the 💉?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RtTRTmnraLOT/
5G NEW WORLD ORDER MIND CONTROL GRID LINKS TARGETED INDIVIDUALS TO A.I. QUANTUM SUPERCOMPUTER.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9EDgS4XJcj3q/
What is in the 💉?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6rMrIcG3ThRQ/
Bill Gates 2005 briefing the Government on removing the God Gene 🧬💉🧫
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QggfIrliLQDF/
Sickness from 5G Cell Towers | Technology is Killing Us Slowly.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JrAs3a3YhrFE/
Bill Gates: How Gene Editing, AI Can Benefit World's Poorest.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mxUkwW7uIy5A/
# Alex Collier Interview 1994, Predicting UFO, Grey Alien, Alpha Draconian,
Date filmed: 10/00/1994
Alex Collier Interview 1994. Predicting UFO, Grey Alien, Alpha Draconian, Stuffs 24 years ago.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gf9ZBNlT9imI/
Date upload to YouTube: November the 22nd 2018
Original YouTube link: https://youtu.be/BI3zN3xoy8Q
Evidence for a connection between Disease-19 and exposure to radiofrequency radiation from wireless communications including 5.G.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8580522/
Natural immunity was more effective than 💉 alone against delta variant, CDC study shows.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/fox8.com/news/coronavirus/natural-immunity-was-more-effective-than-vaccines-alone-against-delta-variant-cdc-study-shows/amp/
Are There Dangers To Wearing Masks?
https://t.me/AreThereDangersToWearingMasks
The 1986 Act
https://www.congress.gov/bill/99th-congress/house-bill/5546
Live Truth Daily Social
https://t.me/LiveTruthDailySocial
This website will be where you can find more information. Just give us some time to update it please.
https://LiveTruthDaily.WordPress.com
The Purity Virus (The X-Files Explored)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zeoK6TbDD0Ea/
YouTube Censors Viral Video Of California Doctors Exposing The Governments So-Called Science.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YXvjoGGClrhM/
Super Portable Walking-Stick Wood Stoves.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ml0RflMos5Ns/
The BEST NEWS re CΟRΟNΑ VΙrus you've heard all month! Kinda.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3MhGJw8cuVyP/
Area 51 2005 Game Diary Clip.🧬💉🧫
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SvW6pqcdegSs/
Stop Scrolling Black Lights….
https://www.bitchute.com/video/V6G7XUV4PGiB/
5G Zombies movie on Tubi app.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1CggUwAlAM9D/
What did Mark Zuckerberg say about the 💉?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RtTRTmnraLOT/
5G NEW WORLD ORDER MIND CONTROL GRID LINKS TARGETED INDIVIDUALS TO A.I. QUANTUM SUPERCOMPUTER.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9EDgS4XJcj3q/
What is in the 💉?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6rMrIcG3ThRQ/
Bill Gates 2005 briefing the Government on removing the God Gene 🧬💉🧫
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QggfIrliLQDF/
Sickness from 5G Cell Towers | Technology is Killing Us Slowly.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JrAs3a3YhrFE/
Bill Gates: How Gene Editing, AI Can Benefit World's Poorest.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mxUkwW7uIy5A/
# Alex Collier Interview 1994, Predicting UFO, Grey Alien, Alpha Draconian,
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