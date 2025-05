If you know anybody in the State of Missouri House Bill 1169 eminent need to pass or your death is at hand CONFIRMED Cattle and Pork WILL BE INFECTED!!https://www.brighteon.com/48f162b3-06b3-4ab8-8337-84c9e9a9e591

I remember a vision or a dream that was shared with me can't recall where where the person said that there was food everywhere in America but the people were starving because they would not eat the food this is probably why this is bill is to be passed and we're reveal the poison they've been putting in our food for years this makes sense of that vision and dream that the gentleman shared with us as a group online