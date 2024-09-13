BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What is the Shemitah? (Part 2) with Dave James
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
15 views • 7 months ago

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/ta-mcmahon-david-james-part-2

More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social


Last week, we were zeroing in on some issues related to Jonathan Cahn’s book, as I mentioned, The Mystery of Shemitah. But we’re talking about some facts that – as you pointed out last week – that this book is not presented as fiction, or even part-fiction. This deals with, supposedly, God imposing the law of Shemitah – not the same way, but somehow it has an effect…it’s going to have an effect on the United States with regard to its economy. Now, Jonathan Cahn said in this book that the economic downturn of 2008 was the “worst crash in the history of America,” and I’m quoting. Dave, is that true?


apostasyberean callta mcmahondave james
