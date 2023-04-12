https://gettr.com/post/p2e5h5aaf87

4/8/2023 【#FreeMilesGuoRally】Brett Raio and DVS 7.0 perform together on stage to sing "I Need You Too" to destroy the CCP via music! This song written by DVS 7.0 is dedicated to all the steadfast and determined fellow fighters who are committed to eliminating the CCP! Take down the CCP! I need ya too! @OfficialDVS7

#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow





4/8/2023 【#释放郭文贵全球联动抗议】Brett Raio和DVS 7.0同台献唱灭共歌曲《我也需要你》！这首歌是DVS 7.0写给所有矢志不渝、坚定灭共的战友们的！消灭中共！我也需要你！

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平



