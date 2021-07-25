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Waking the Future With Special Guest Kevin Tuttle: We The "Average" People Will Be The Change!
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30 views • July 25, 2021
Today we have our new friend Kevin Tuttle. He like Joel and Pat is an average guy doing what he can to be the change needed in the world. If we all keep doing this we will see the changes we are looking for!
Here is the link of Kevin on Stew Peters show talking about his under cover trip into a vaxx center.
https://odysee.com/@WakeUpMirror:3/SP-KT-CVCE:3?r=DiBhoPgY54AYDaRFUnmwQ3GBrKuR6Gcv
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Thumbnail Link:
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/d15WVBw29wI/hqdefault.jpg
Here is the link of Kevin on Stew Peters show talking about his under cover trip into a vaxx center.
https://odysee.com/@WakeUpMirror:3/SP-KT-CVCE:3?r=DiBhoPgY54AYDaRFUnmwQ3GBrKuR6Gcv
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Thumbnail Link:
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/d15WVBw29wI/hqdefault.jpg
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