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“ Breakthrough Cases ” – No Problem, Double the dose – Then give them Another One
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411 views • November 18, 2021
Yeh, The Jab works - But you will need another 2 or 10
WHY ARE THEY CALLING IT " Breakthrough Cases "
- When all the " experts " have stated and know that even after the miracle Jab a person can still get and spread the beer bug.
- It's not as if they weren't aware that the " Vaccine " didn't stop people contracting the imaginary Bug. ? ? ? . .W.T.F . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . It Must be a Special Name / Title, for the dumb as dog shit people to feel special....
WHY ARE THEY CALLING IT " Breakthrough Cases "
- When all the " experts " have stated and know that even after the miracle Jab a person can still get and spread the beer bug.
- It's not as if they weren't aware that the " Vaccine " didn't stop people contracting the imaginary Bug. ? ? ? . .W.T.F . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . It Must be a Special Name / Title, for the dumb as dog shit people to feel special....
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