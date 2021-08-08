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Jared Taylor || On the Biden-induced surge at the border
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10 views • August 08, 2021
Clip from "1,032 Killed and Wounded; 2 Convictions",
which aired 5th of August 2021 on Amren.com
✔️American Renaissance Website:
https://www.amren.com/
✔️Telegram:
https://t.me/AmRenOfficial
✔️Gab:
https://gab.com/AmRenaissance
✔️BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5Q4sa6rObtGx/
✔️Rumble:
https://rumble.com/user/AmRen
#Immigration #Demographics #Border #Amren #Clips
which aired 5th of August 2021 on Amren.com
✔️American Renaissance Website:
https://www.amren.com/
✔️Telegram:
https://t.me/AmRenOfficial
✔️Gab:
https://gab.com/AmRenaissance
✔️BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5Q4sa6rObtGx/
✔️Rumble:
https://rumble.com/user/AmRen
#Immigration #Demographics #Border #Amren #Clips
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