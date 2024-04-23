Create New Account
AOC Primary Challenger Marty Dolan: Dem Rep is 'regularly wrong on everything she says.
GalacticStorm
27 views
Published Tuesday

AOC Primary Challenger: Dem Rep is 'regularly wrong on everything she says. New York congressional candidate Marty Dolan weighs in on the 2024 election as he challenges Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for her House seat. 

maria bartiromoaocprimary challenger marty dolan

