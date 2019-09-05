© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Facebook Will Actively Push CDC Vaccine Info, Hide Data on Safety & Efficacy
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
214 views • September 05, 2019
“Before the anti-vaxxers there were the anti-fluoride people” said the editor of JAMA as he admitted the fluoride people were right and he didn’t like it. To keep that from happening, it’s not enough for Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest to hide vaccine information, they will now push people to the biggest seller of vaccines, CDC, for “truth”.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.