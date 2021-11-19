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The Covid19 Fraud and War on Humanity (Part One) | Dr. Sam Bailey
FNQ Citizen's Collective
FNQ Citizen's Collective
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295 views • November 19, 2021
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Link to: The Covid19 Fraud and War on Humanity (Part Two) | Dr. Sam Bailey
https://www.brighteon.com/f99cda68-4120-431b-a228-c4a1d2f2e708
* Link to paper:
(Published 11 November 2021 Copyright © 2021 Mark Bailey and John Bevan-Smith)

THE COVID-19 FRAUD & WAR ON HUMANITY
https://drsambailey.com/2021/11/11/the-covid-19-fraud-war-on-humanity/

By: Dr. Sam Bailey
Url: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/covid19-fraud-and-war-on-humanity-part-one:e

From the video description:

Dr Mark Bailey and Dr John Bevan-Smith have just published a bombshell paper "The COVID-19 Fraud & War on Humanity".

They cover everything behind the fraud - including the players, the PCR, the virology, the modelling and more.

Here is my video presenting Part One of their paper and a link to the full paper can be found here: https://drsambailey.com/2021/11/11/the-covid-19-fraud-war-on-humanity/

Please support my channel ▶https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey

Leave me a tip! ▶https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey

Virus Mania Paperback:

Abe (lots of suppliers): https://www.abebooks.com/products/isbn/9783752629781/30869270194&;cmsp=snippet--srp1-_-PLP1

US Independent Bookseller Powell's Books: https://www.powells.com/book/virus-mania-9783752629781
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Virus Mania E-book:

Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar-ebook/dp/B08YFBCH2F/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=virus+mania&;qid=1617157466&sr=8-1

Virus Mania in New Zealand:

NZers who would like to order the book locally for $65 (incl. shipping) please contact [email protected]

Virus Mania Audiobook:
Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/audiobook/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian-flu-sars-bse-hepatitis-c-aids-polio-spanish-flu

Scribd: https://www.scribd.com/audiobook/505809369/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-19-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervical-Cancer-Avian-Flu-SARS-BSE-Hepatitis-C-AIDS-Polio-Spanish-Flu-How-the-Medical-Indust

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Nook Audiobooks: https://www.nookaudiobooks.com/audiobook/1037783/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervica

Audible: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/B094X3F7D9/ref=tmm_aud_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=&sr=

Apple: https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/id1565689478
Follow me on Odysee (go on you know you want to!) ▶https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
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