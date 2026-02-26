BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
How heavy FPV drones facilitate assault operations - Rybar Tactical AI, in Russian
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1351 followers
0
70 views • 1 day ago

How heavy FPV drones facilitate assault operations📝

Due to extremely sparse combat formations in the SMO zone, small assault groups cannot always achieve fire superiority over the enemy — especially when it comes to fortified positions. 

You cannot take such points by storm, a simple FPV drone will not penetrate them. One solution became the use of TM-62 mines: in the absence of other options, Russian fighters sometimes have to manually throw them into firing ports and embrasures. 

But with each year there were more and more drones, so it was only a matter of time before an elegant solution appeared for "dismantling" enemy positions.

Thus appeared heavy FPV drones "Upyr-18", which today selectively destroy AFU basements and fortifications.

On the history and tactics of using heavy FPV drones — in our new video.

📍@rybar_tactical 

Adding:

Chinese satellite imagery confirms the presence of 11 F-22 Raptors at Ovda Air Base in Israel.

Twelve aircraft departed RAF Lakenheath a few days ago, but one was forced to return due to a fuel leak.

Meanwhile reports say that 12 more F-35s are en route to the Middle East.

Adding:  Latest confirmed position of USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) as of February 25, 2026: approximately 780 km from Iran, moving south while conducting replenishment at sea, according to Sentinel-2 satellite imagery.

Via: MenchOsint on X (https://x.com/i/status/2026981713948082399)

Adding:

A former US Air Force fighter pilot with over 20 years of experience in nuclear-capable aircraft, including the F-35, has been arrested for allegedly assisting China’s military.

Gerald Eddie Brown Jr., 65, was detained in Indiana and charged under the Arms Export Control Act for reportedly training pilots from the People’s Liberation Army Air Force, according to US authorities.


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
