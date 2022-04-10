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The Portal | War and Peace on Ukraine
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15 views • April 10, 2022
Blogger unpublished this article "War and Peace" [from http://2012portal.blogspot.com/] against the will and without the permission of the writer of this article, Cobra.
The most important part of the deleted article was the following:
Meditation for peace in Ukraine every 4 hours is still urgently needed and the Light Forces are asking as many people as possible to participate:
https://www.welovemassmeditation.com/2022/01/urgent-meditation-for-peace-between-russia-and-nato-every-4-hours.html
There were urgent meetings between the Pleiadians and top Russian military brass in the last few days before the war broke out and the Pleiadians have advised against a full scale Russian military operation in Ukraine. From their perspective, the main objectives could be reached by Russian peacekeeping forces in Lugansk and Donetsk and with refusing to react to Jesuit-backed provocations from the West, who want to create World war III to fulfill their end time prophecies:
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/in...
Putin has succumbed to pressure from some of his Jesuit-controlled advisers in the Russian military and the Russian Orthodox Church, and the Jesuits got the war they wanted, but it will not go as they have planned.
Putin has chosen the moment of maximum weakness of the West at USA Pluto return to attack:
https://www.goodgollyastrology.com/68...
His main goal is to demilitarize Ukraine to secure Russia from immediate military threats, to clear dangerous biolabs and to purge Ukraine from Neonazi elements:
http://dilyana.bg/the-pentagon-bio-we...
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2022/02...
There are many factions within Ukraine with strong Neonazi inclination that have committed heavy crimes, often with tacit approval from the Ukrainian government:
The Jesuits are influencing Ukraine with their Zionist proxies:
https://www.henrymakow.com/2014/03/Is...
Russian minority in Ukraine is being harassed to a great extent:
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/wo...
Sources have confirmed that Russian military is not directly attacking civilians in this war, and there is a great deal of disinfo propagated through the Western media:
https://sputniknews.com/20220301/clai...
https://off-guardian.org/2022/02/27/7...
Sources have also stated that the goal of Russian military is NOT to topple Zelensky, and that the Russian military will retreat as soon as the strategic goals listed above will be reached, which is in about two weeks as per their estimate. If Jesuit-controlled Western allies do not manage to escalate the situation further, peace in the region could realistically happen in a few weeks.
There are peace talks scheduled for tomorrow:
https://sputniknews.com/20220228/poin...
Positive sources have drafted a peace proposal that could work, if people on both sides use common sense and are willing to reach a rational compromise. Diplomatic personnel reading this can forward this proposal to relevant parties:
Ukraine can be accepted into EU and Zelensky stays as a legitimately elected president, but Ukraine must stay out of NATO forever, remain militarily neutral (such as Switzerland) and all foreign military aid to Ukraine must cease, as per 1990 NATO guarantees of non-expansion to the East. Ukrainian government must ban and criminalize all Neonazi organizations on its territory and rights of Russian minority in Ukraine must be respected. Crimea must be internationally recognized as part of Russian territory, as per 2014 Crimean status referendum. Donetsk (territorially all Donetsk oblast) and Lugansk (territorially the whole Lugansk oblast) must be internationally recognized as sovereign independent countries, as per 2014 Donbas status referendum. As soon as above conditions are met, all Russian military must leave the rest of Ukrainian territory immediately. As soon as that happens, all international sanctions against Russia must be canceled and normal international relations resumed.
It is very unlikely that reason will win because the Jesuits will do whatever possible to undermine any peace proposal, but it is worth a try.
Nevertheless, financial sanctions against Russia will accelerate developments of alternative payment systems such as CIPS in China and SPFS in Russia, weaken the already declining petrodollar and reinvigorate the BRICS alliance:
Meditation for peace in Ukraine every 4 hours is still urgently needed and the Light Forces are asking as many people as possible to participate:
https://www.welovemassmeditation.com/2022/01/urgent-meditation-for-peace-between-russia-and-nato-every-4-hours.html
http://2012portal.blogspot.com/
The most important part of the deleted article was the following:
Meditation for peace in Ukraine every 4 hours is still urgently needed and the Light Forces are asking as many people as possible to participate:
https://www.welovemassmeditation.com/2022/01/urgent-meditation-for-peace-between-russia-and-nato-every-4-hours.html
There were urgent meetings between the Pleiadians and top Russian military brass in the last few days before the war broke out and the Pleiadians have advised against a full scale Russian military operation in Ukraine. From their perspective, the main objectives could be reached by Russian peacekeeping forces in Lugansk and Donetsk and with refusing to react to Jesuit-backed provocations from the West, who want to create World war III to fulfill their end time prophecies:
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/in...
Putin has succumbed to pressure from some of his Jesuit-controlled advisers in the Russian military and the Russian Orthodox Church, and the Jesuits got the war they wanted, but it will not go as they have planned.
Putin has chosen the moment of maximum weakness of the West at USA Pluto return to attack:
https://www.goodgollyastrology.com/68...
His main goal is to demilitarize Ukraine to secure Russia from immediate military threats, to clear dangerous biolabs and to purge Ukraine from Neonazi elements:
http://dilyana.bg/the-pentagon-bio-we...
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2022/02...
There are many factions within Ukraine with strong Neonazi inclination that have committed heavy crimes, often with tacit approval from the Ukrainian government:
The Jesuits are influencing Ukraine with their Zionist proxies:
https://www.henrymakow.com/2014/03/Is...
Russian minority in Ukraine is being harassed to a great extent:
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/wo...
Sources have confirmed that Russian military is not directly attacking civilians in this war, and there is a great deal of disinfo propagated through the Western media:
https://sputniknews.com/20220301/clai...
https://off-guardian.org/2022/02/27/7...
Sources have also stated that the goal of Russian military is NOT to topple Zelensky, and that the Russian military will retreat as soon as the strategic goals listed above will be reached, which is in about two weeks as per their estimate. If Jesuit-controlled Western allies do not manage to escalate the situation further, peace in the region could realistically happen in a few weeks.
There are peace talks scheduled for tomorrow:
https://sputniknews.com/20220228/poin...
Positive sources have drafted a peace proposal that could work, if people on both sides use common sense and are willing to reach a rational compromise. Diplomatic personnel reading this can forward this proposal to relevant parties:
Ukraine can be accepted into EU and Zelensky stays as a legitimately elected president, but Ukraine must stay out of NATO forever, remain militarily neutral (such as Switzerland) and all foreign military aid to Ukraine must cease, as per 1990 NATO guarantees of non-expansion to the East. Ukrainian government must ban and criminalize all Neonazi organizations on its territory and rights of Russian minority in Ukraine must be respected. Crimea must be internationally recognized as part of Russian territory, as per 2014 Crimean status referendum. Donetsk (territorially all Donetsk oblast) and Lugansk (territorially the whole Lugansk oblast) must be internationally recognized as sovereign independent countries, as per 2014 Donbas status referendum. As soon as above conditions are met, all Russian military must leave the rest of Ukrainian territory immediately. As soon as that happens, all international sanctions against Russia must be canceled and normal international relations resumed.
It is very unlikely that reason will win because the Jesuits will do whatever possible to undermine any peace proposal, but it is worth a try.
Nevertheless, financial sanctions against Russia will accelerate developments of alternative payment systems such as CIPS in China and SPFS in Russia, weaken the already declining petrodollar and reinvigorate the BRICS alliance:
Meditation for peace in Ukraine every 4 hours is still urgently needed and the Light Forces are asking as many people as possible to participate:
https://www.welovemassmeditation.com/2022/01/urgent-meditation-for-peace-between-russia-and-nato-every-4-hours.html
http://2012portal.blogspot.com/
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