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Top Psychiatrist: The Leftist Establishment Is Dying And Trying To Take America With Them
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165 views • March 24, 2020
Dr. Steve Pieczenik joins Alex Jones live via Skype to talk coronavirus, President Trump, and how the leftist establishment is using the pandemic to destroy America before Trump completes his recovery of the nation.
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