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KrisAnne Hall: The New Witch Hunt?
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180 views • February 24, 2021
KrisAnne Hall


With the hearings for the nominee for new DOJ head, why do these people still have Trump on the brain? #Liberty​ First

Click the link to watch the full episode:https: //www.youtube.com/watch?v=0J2WQ6Bqvoc&t=378s

Ensure this Excellent Constitution Training Continues! Partner with The KrisAnne Hall Daily Journal and be a part of the force that will restore Americans with their Constitutional Principles!
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About KrisAnne Hall
KrisAnne Hall received her bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from Blackburn College and her Juris Doctor from the University of Florida, College of law. She served in the US Army as a military intelligence cryptologic linguist and was a prosecutor for the State of Florida for nearly a decade. KrisAnne also worked with a prominent national First Amendment Law firm where she traveled the country defending American’s whose Rights were violated by unlawful arrests and prosecutions.

KrisAnne is the most sought after national speaker on the Constitution, averaging over 250 events in nearly 22 States every year for 5 years straight. She has written 6 books on American History and the US Constitution and is now a professor at River University School of Government. KrisAnne is a regular consultant on the Constitution for numerous radio, podcast, and television programs. She has been seen on i24 News, Law & Crime, NewsMax, Fox News, and she has been interviewed by C-Span InDepth and her books and classes have been featured on CSPAN Book-tv. KrisAnne has had a nationally popular radio show, with an international following, for the over 6 years. Her show is carried both on terrestrial and internet stations as well as Roku & YouTube.

Comments moderation policy:
1. Comments are not moderated by KrisAnne. She teaches 2 or more classes every day. Comments are moderated by a 3rd party using the following guidelines.
2. Profanely used "F" bombs are not allowed.
3. Personal attacks on KrisAnne, or anyone else are not allowed.
4. If you post a link without any description or reason why yo'u're posting the link, it will not be approved. Post a link, add a comment and a description describing the worthiness of your referral.

Taking issue with what is said and having a reasonable, respectful discussion is the goal. No one expects 100% agreement but talking to each other with civility is highly encouraged. This is as a learning platform in regards to liberty.
Keywords
trumplibertyinsurrectiondojsenate hearingwhite supremacytax fraudkrisanne hallmerrick garlandthe new witch hunt
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