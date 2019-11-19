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11/19/19 #IMPEACHFAIL: IG FBI Rlease, Vindeman, Williams, Volker #FREEASSANGE
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
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138 views • November 20, 2019
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11/19: Today, the "Days of Our Diplomats" Soap Opera continued and exposed the deep state executing a separate "foreign policy" to the Trump Administration's wishes...Meanwhile, PG&E is shutting down power for 300k+ households in Northern CA to normalize the new austerity measures planned to spread across the USA under Agenda 2030...

Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.

https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/peti...

https://www.breitbart.com/environment...

https://climatechangedispatch.com/pop...

https://thefederalist.com/2019/11/19/...

https://www.unian.info/politics/10727...

https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-rus...

https://grayseconomy.com/2019/11/01/t...

George Webb, today, summing up Vindeman involvement and WIlliams in anti-Trump proceedings:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UgjPt...

Jim Himes, the center of USA anti-corruption probe:
https://represent.us/action/operation...

The American Anti-corruption Act:
https://anticorruptionact.org/wp-cont...

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...

https://c-vine.com/blog/2019/11/18/ju...

https://kalaris.org/speakers

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politicswilliamsfreeassangeimpeachfailig fbi rleasevindemanvolker
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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