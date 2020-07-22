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Hydroponic Farming: The Future of Farming | Dr. Group
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259 views • July 22, 2020
Dr. Group is back responding to your questions. How do you feel about growing produce with hydroponics? Have something you want to ask? Post it below!
Viewer asked:
"How do you feel about growing produce hydroponically, specifically the fertilizer that's used?"
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Subscribe to Global Healing Center’s YouTube Channel!: http://ghc.us/1wp
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Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's Global Healing Center's mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
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The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#Hydroponics
#GlobalHealingCenter
#DrGroup
#Produce
#Farming
#HowtoHydroponics
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Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
Viewer asked:
"How do you feel about growing produce hydroponically, specifically the fertilizer that's used?"
------
Subscribe to Global Healing Center’s YouTube Channel!: http://ghc.us/1wp
Sign up for our monthly Live Healthy newsletter: http://ghc.us/1z8
Like Dr. Group: http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
-------
View Our Top Selling Products:
http://www.globalhealingcenter.com?ut...
Live Healthier with Our Health Articles:
http://www.globalhealingcenter.com/na...
Read more about Dr. Group:
http://www.globalhealingcenter.com/ab...
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's Global Healing Center's mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
-------
Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/globalheali...
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/GHChealth
--------
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#Hydroponics
#GlobalHealingCenter
#DrGroup
#Produce
#Farming
#HowtoHydroponics
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
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