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Air flight, Man refuses to consent to a Covid Test he later escapes from a COVID HOTEL they put him in, likely happening in the EU NOW
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130 views • January 25, 2021
http://www.iWillOpen.com David Menzies investigates a Toronto Radisson hotel that seems to be serving as a COVID quarantine facility. David speaks to a man who says he left the site, and wants to tell his story. FULL REPORT from David Menzies: http://rebelne.ws/3pn2b0U
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