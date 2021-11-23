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HOW WILL WE KNOW WHEN THE ENDTIMES HAVE STARTED?
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94 views • November 23, 2021
What did Jesus say about the end times (the last days)? He talked about global wars, natural disasters, great signs in the skies, false prophets, lying signs and wonders, religious deception, the great tribulation, and the rapture of the Church (which takes place at the same time as the return of Christ). Doomsday predictions often focus on just one or two of these things, but this video will give you a more grand overview of everything that Jesus said about the end time signs.
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CHECK THIS LINK OUT FOR MORE VIDEOS ON SIMILAR TOPICS AND ISSUES: httpsbit.ly3hBWURo
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
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