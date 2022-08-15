Trump SQUASHES Pence in Primary Proxy War - ANOTHER VICTORY For Team Trump!

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Townhall writes, Republican voters in Wisconsin chose Trump-endorsed candidate Tim Michels to challenge incumbent Democrat Governor Tony Evers in November. Michels defeated Pence-endorsed Rebecca Kleefisch, the former Wisconsin Lt. Governor who served under Scott Walker and survived Democrats' 2012 recall attempt.