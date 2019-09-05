Health Benefits Of Cinnamon.



cinnamon is a super spice, it gives not only delicate flavor, but also fights health disorders. Cinnamon has long been used for medicinal purposes by Chinese and Ayurveda practitioners. It is a source of various antioxidant and rich in manganese, fiber, calcium and iron,these provides all the necessary ingredients to keep your body fit.

Here are the top five Cinnamon health benefits proven by medical studies.



1.Balance blood sugar.

2.Help To Weight Lose.

3. Arthritis.

4.Ulcer Treatment.

5.Prevent Digestive Disorder.



Consuming cinnamon may reduce blood sugar, cholesterol and triglyceride levels. Different studies have shown that cinnamon regulates blood sugar, making it a great choice for diabetics and hypoglycemics alike, cinnamon can increase the body's ability to remove glucose from the bloodstream and store it in the body's tissues.



Cinnamon raises the good cholesterol to lose weight, it provides all the necessary ingredients to lose weight and also cleanse the colon and digestive system to clear the fat content in the body, Ceylon cinnamon is the best one among other types of cinnamon to treat weight loss.



Cinnamon has been used for thousands of years as an effective natural remedy for arthritis,

Arthritis is essential inflammation of the joints, which causes pains in the muscles around the joint area. Due to it’s anti-inflammatory benefits, research shows that cinnamon can be effectively used to treat rheumatoid arthritis.For treating , Mix two tablespoons of powdered cinnamon with one tablespoon of raw honey and rub it into your skin to treat arthritis.



Cinnamon can bring relief ulcer, It has natural anti-infectious compounds. Numerous studies have shown, cinnamon has been effective against ulcer-causing H, pylori bacteria and other pathogens.



Cinnamon is an excellent remedy to treat digestive disorders such as nausea, flatulence, diarrhea, appetite loss and indigestion. Additionally, cinnamon's essential oils aid in the dissemination of food particles and stimulate saliva and gastric juices, which helps with most aspects of digestion and nutrient absorption. To avoid indigestion when eating acidic foods, consider sprinkling cinnamon on the meal when appropriate