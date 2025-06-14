Alex Jones Show Saturday 6/14/25 EMERGENCY BROADCAST

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL SATURDAY EMERGENCY BROADCAST: Democrat Official Shoots Four, Kills 2 in Targeted Assassination - PLUS: Iran Threatens to Block the Strait of Hormuz as Israel Threatens the Total Destruction of Tehran Other Topics Discussed are the Launch of the No Kings Deep State Funded Insurrection, the Bilderberg Group Calling for Depopulation, and More in this Must-Watch/Share Broadcast