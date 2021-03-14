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What everyone needs to know about these covid shots!
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181 views • March 14, 2021
source material:
COVID SCAM SMOKING GUN
https://www.facebook.com/421810971537891/videos/710897456219051
Vaccine disaster ahead
https://www.facebook.com/VaXismVideos/videos/137654238255968
Dr. Baker2.0
https://www.facebook.com/1timothy4.11/videos/3595032323915880
Important vaccine information from Australia
https://rumble.com/vbs821-important-vaccine-information-from-australia.html
COVID SCAM SMOKING GUN
https://www.facebook.com/421810971537891/videos/710897456219051
Vaccine disaster ahead
https://www.facebook.com/VaXismVideos/videos/137654238255968
Dr. Baker2.0
https://www.facebook.com/1timothy4.11/videos/3595032323915880
Important vaccine information from Australia
https://rumble.com/vbs821-important-vaccine-information-from-australia.html
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