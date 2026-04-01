Jaden Ivey Fired By Chicago Bulls. Steven A Smith Wrong About Being Silent To Sin. Freedom Of Speech

Chicago Bulls drop Jaden Ivey for branding NBA Pride Month ‘unrighteous.' The Chicago Bulls have waived guard Jaden Ivey after he posted videos criticising the NBA’s Pride Month celebrations, for what he said was “unrighteousness”. The team announced the decision Monday (30 March), citing “conduct detrimental to the team”, shortly after a video Ivey posted of himself began circulating online. In the clip, he questioned why the league promotes Pride Month, saying: “They proclaim Pride Month and the NBA. They proclaim it. They show it to the world. “They say, ‘Come join us for Pride Month to celebrate unrighteousness.’ They proclaim it. They proclaim it on the billboards. They proclaim in the streets. Unrighteousness.





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Chicago waives Jaden Ivey for ‘conduct detrimental to the team’ after anti-LGBTQ rant. Jaden Ivey, who played just four games for the Bulls due to left knee pain and was already shut down for the season, was waived by the Bulls on Monday for “conduct detrimental to the team,” Chicago announced. In recent days, Ivey has posted several long social media video rants, primarily about his religious beliefs. One posted to Instagram on Monday included fairly lengthy anti-LGBTQ comments and his opinion of the NBA’s Pride Month, “They say, ‘Come join us for Pride Month to celebrate unrighteousness.’”





Jaden Ivey goes on wild Instagram rant after Bulls release: ‘I was a fornicator’ Jaden Ivey shared some disturbing details about his past in an Instagram live stream after he was released by the Bulls on Monday for conduct detrimental to the team.





Ivey — whose release came hours after he posted a video rant online about religion, which referenced anti-gay remarks — explained that he had a pornography addiction when he was selected No. 5 overall out of Purdue by the Pistons in the 2022 NBA Draft.





“Before I came to the Lord Jesus Christ, the NBA was everything to me,” Ivey, 24, said in a 34-minute live stream while at an airport. “I didn’t know God. I didn’t know Jesus when I came to the NBA. I was a fornicator, I was a pornography addict and I used to get drunk. That’s all I knew. And after a win, and after all those points I felt good… I felt like I had everything set out for me.





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