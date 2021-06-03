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Tila Tequila a T.I (Targeted Individual) talks about the Perp's and what they do Part 1
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189 views • June 03, 2021
Tila Tequila got some good stuff out there before they used both barrels on her and tried to ruin her rep. A common tactic. I will try to find these older videos that are now impossible to find. This was The Game during it's experimental phase. Now it's the End Game. The population scour, greening of the planet, ownership of mind and body of who they allow to live.
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