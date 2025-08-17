China’s CITY WIDE CASH SEIZURES Begin — ATMs Frozen, Digital Yuan FORCED Overnight

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
China’s biggest cities are now cashless, not by choice, but by force. ATMs have gone dark. Vaults are being emptied. And overnight, the Digital Yuan is the only currency allowed. What used to be called your money… no longer belongs to you. Because right now, China isn’t “going digital.” It’s seizing control.
What triggered Beijing to pull the plug on cash, so suddenly, and so ruthlessly? How are ordinary citizens surviving when their life savings are frozen overnight? And what does this mean for the future of money, not just in China, but everywhere? Let’s start with what happened when people in China woke up and realized their cash had been quietly taken away.
"You will be happy and own nothing"
First published 21st July, 2025
Mirrored - buldr
Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net
Christ is KING!