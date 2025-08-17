BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
China’s CITY WIDE CASH SEIZURES Begin — ATMs Frozen, Digital Yuan FORCED Overnight
China’s biggest cities are now cashless, not by choice, but by force. ATMs have gone dark. Vaults are being emptied. And overnight, the Digital Yuan is the only currency allowed. What used to be called your money… no longer belongs to you. Because right now, China isn’t “going digital.” It’s seizing control.

What triggered Beijing to pull the plug on cash, so suddenly, and so ruthlessly? How are ordinary citizens surviving when their life savings are frozen overnight? And what does this mean for the future of money, not just in China, but everywhere? Let’s start with what happened when people in China woke up and realized their cash had been quietly taken away.

"You will be happy and own nothing"

First published 21st July, 2025

Mirrored - buldr

Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!

chinacashdigital yuan
