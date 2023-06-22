This is How They Train Bees to Detect Explosives - I'll Bee Darn

They have been doing this for over 20 years. I found this May 13, 2002 article from the NYTimes if interested.

Bees Learning Smell of Bombs With Backing From Pentagon

https://www.nytimes.com/2002/05/13/us/bees-learning-smell-of-bombs-with-backing-from-pentagon.html

One paragraph: The research, under way for three years, initially focused on using bees to help clear minefields. But the effort has broadened, the scientists say. In two tests last summer, before the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, trained bees picked out a truck tainted with traces of explosives.







