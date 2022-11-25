BRAINWASHING: How church leaders prevail in their deception

To demonstrate their duty and submission to their spiritual overseer and pastor David Koresh, many "Christians" were willing to be transformed into human torches in the town of Waco, Texas.

To demonstrate their obedience and duty to “Obey them that have the rule over you," many "Christians" submitted to their spiritual overseer and Pastor the Rev. Jim Jones, and "partook of the communion of death" in the jungles of Guyana, South America.



