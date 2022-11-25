Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BRAINWASHING: How church leaders prevail in their deception
72 views
channel image
The Church Beyond Imagination
Published Friday |

To demonstrate their duty and submission to their spiritual overseer and pastor David Koresh, many "Christians" were willing to be transformed into human torches in the town of Waco, Texas.

To demonstrate their obedience and duty to “Obey them that have the rule over you," many "Christians" submitted to their spiritual overseer and Pastor the Rev. Jim Jones, and "partook of the communion of death" in the jungles of Guyana, South America.


Keywords
pastorpastorselderelderschurch leaders

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket