Understanding that America stands at a Crossroads

In this Episode I relate my concerns for this Nation and for the American people and how through our own Ignores we face a judgment like nothing we have ever seen before here in America. I explain how I believe our Lord and savior Yeshua and father Yahweh has given us the choice of either Judgment or Blessing.
