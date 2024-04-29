RELATIVE MORALITY - Larken Rose

It would be nice if even half of the world was capable of thinking critically!

We have all been indoctrinated into a #Cult of Statism!

A cult that actually WANTS authoritarian scumbags ruling over them!

Using deadly force and locking innocent people in cages despite them having harmed nobody!





A cult that thinks worthless paper has value... and allows it to control them





As the Bankers use it to steal every REAL ASSET ON EARTH





original video by Larkin Rose

https://www.bitchute.com/video/0jGuitqzfUEi/