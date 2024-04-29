RELATIVE MORALITY - Larken Rose

It would be nice if even half of the world was capable of thinking critically!
We have all been indoctrinated into a #Cult of Statism!
A cult that actually WANTS authoritarian scumbags ruling over them!
Using deadly force and locking innocent people in cages despite them having harmed nobody!
A cult that thinks worthless paper has value... and allows it to control them
As the Bankers use it to steal every REAL ASSET ON EARTH
original video by Larkin Rose
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.