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EX-VAX FILES | THE ALL-AMERICAN
The Highwire’s ‘Ex-Vax Files’ Series continues with the story of former firefighter, Nick Gauthier, a 34-year-old father of three, severely injured by a tetanus shot a few months ago. Nick, a PhD trained audiologist has been diagnosed with Transverse Myelitis, ADEM and hearing loss, and is unsure if he will be able to work in the career he loves ever again. Here, he shares how his life has been turned upside down.