The Benefits of Cholesterol and the Truth About Statins

Is cholesterol really the cause of heart disease, or is something deeper at play? Approximately 800,000 people in the US have heart attacks annually, and heart disease remains one of the leading causes of death in the United States. Many people still misunderstand what truly drives cardiovascular risk. In this episode, Dr. Hotze explains why heart disease is not simply a cholesterol problem and why many individuals suffer heart attacks despite having normal or even low cholesterol levels. He breaks down the real contributors to heart disease, including chronic inflammation, bacterial exposure, toxic metals, and impaired cellular energy production.

Dr. Hotze discusses how inflammation can originate from unexpected sources, such as oral bacteria entering the bloodstream, and how toxic metals like mercury, lead, and aluminum may contribute to cardiovascular damage over time. He also emphasizes the heart’s extraordinary energy demands, explaining why mitochondrial health and nutrients like CoQ10 are essential for proper heart function. Without adequate cellular energy production, the heart cannot perform the continuous work required to sustain life.

This episode highlights practical, preventive strategies for naturally protecting heart health, including reducing inflammation, supporting mitochondrial function, and incorporating healthy fats such as omega-3 fatty acids. Dr. Hotze emphasizes that true cardiovascular wellness stems from addressing the root causes rather than relying solely on conventional markers or medications.

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, Hormones, Health, and Happiness, call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!