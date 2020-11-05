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FAUCI THE QUACK Admits MASKS KILL VIA BACTERIAL PNEUMONIA
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215 views • November 05, 2020
Bacterial Pneumonia was the leading cause of death during the Spanish Flu, and Fauci is hiding the mask's ability to cause pneumonia even though he co-authored studies on the exact same thing. You wonder why then he told us not to wear masks in the beginning.
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