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Horrific video shows moment 'BEFORE' 7-year-old girl crosses a street in front of an armored truck
DoseofSarcasm
DoseofSarcasm
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190 views • October 01, 2020
#Brooklyn #SamaAli #Gofundme

A shocking video shows the horrific moment a young girl crosses a Brooklyn street on her scooter before being hit by an armored truck and killed.

Seven-year-old Sama Ali was walking from the park with her mother, brother and some friends in Bath Beach at around 4pm Monday when the GardaWorld armored truck driver made a left turn and struck her.

Video footage of the accident shows the heartbreaking moment her family and onlookers rush to her side and begin crying in the street, just a six-minute walk from her home.

Ali was rushed to Lutheran Hospital with a police escort but could not be saved.

Waqar Yussouf, 39, said that he witnessed who he believes to be Ali's father running down the street toward her.

'That was a horrible thing to see. He came running down screaming her name. They wouldn't let him go all the way over,' he said.

'There was so much blood it was horrific. Her shoe is still there,' Yussouf added.

'How fast can you be going on a left turn? Maybe if it was a Honda or a Toyota she would have survived.'

As police continued the investigation, one of Ali's small pink shoes and her scooter still lay on the street.
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