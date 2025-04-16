Cancer of Corruption | Mike Vecchione (TPC #1,728)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mr. Michael Vecchione, author of “Hand of the Killer,” “Friends of the Family,” and “Crooked Brooklyn.”
New book: https://www.amazon.com/Fallen-Angel-Michael-Vecchione-ebook/dp/B0BS1W49GR/ref=tmm_kin_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1674524956&sr=8-6
Homicide Is My Business: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1680980416/ref=cm_sw_r_api_i_MDKZKKSDD0PJCGG23D3Z_0
Hand of the Killer: https://www.amazon.com/HAND-KILLER-bloody-handprint-pacifier-ebook/dp/B00YFP9N9U
Friends of the Family: https://www.amazon.com/Friends-Family-Inside-Story-Mafia/dp/0060874279
Crooked Brooklyn: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00WRESHCU/ref=dp-kindle-redirect?_encoding=UTF8&btkr=1
Support the podcast for as little as $1 a month
OIL DIVIDEND: https://pro.oxfordincomeletter.com/p/OILTO79BRKLT2YRDSTOT/OBRK4C02/?h=true
PREPPER FOOD | MUST USE THIS LINK Heaven’s Harvest shelf food for 10% OFF: http://HeavensHarvest.com/tommy
Blue Light Therapy | Promo Code TOMMY https://www.bluroom.com
STOP HUMAN TRAFFICKING | Baz ARC: https://www.recoveryofchildren.org
CHAGA SUPPLEMENT | Promo Code TPC: https://alaskachaga.com?bg_ref=ceSC5UIl6P
Locals: https://locals.com/member/tommyspodcast
Prints (posters, blankets, everything etc): https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/1-tommy-carrigan
Clothing Merch: https://f2s2.myshopify.com/collections/hoodies
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/tommyspodcast
Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/tommyspodcast
Paypal: [email protected]
Bitcoin (BTC) Address: bc1q5mny0hvh3n28rp9gas0x2ed5uqvknvfmgrq40x
Cash App $tommycarrigan
Follow the show:
Website: https://www.tommyspodcast.com
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4bIuk6mPLtjggUUGi9CRPQ?si=Cvn4e_GITyuGEiKI3CiSug&dl_branch=1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TPC
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TPC_clips