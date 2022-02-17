It's Not COVID. It's 5G - Hope and Tivon - 1of2 {MIRRORED}

SGT REPORT {MIRRORED}



It is now plausible that radiation frequencies are contributing to illnesses.



"In 1918 after the biggest pandemic, the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918, [Rudolf] Steiner was asked what was all this about. And he said, 'Well, viruses are simply excretions of a toxic cell. Viruses are pieces of DNA or RNA with a few other proteins they brought out from the cell. They happen when the cell is poisoned. They are not the cause of anything.'



Every pandemic in the last 150 years there was a quantum leap in the electrification of the earth. In 1918, late fall of 1917, there was the introduction of radio waves around the world. Whenever you expose any biological system to a new electromagnetic field you poison it, you kill some and the rest go into a kind of suspended animation so that interestingly they live a little bit longer and sicker."