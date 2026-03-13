The Impact of AI on Local Economies, an interview with Mitch Vexler

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As artificial intelligence expands, its influence is beginning to reach far beyond the tech industry. The rapid growth of AI data centers is raising new questions about energy demand, infrastructure costs, and how local communities might be affected. From electricity pricing to regional economic pressures, these developments could reshape local economies in unexpected ways. What does this mean for households and businesses in the years ahead? Watch the latest interview to explore the full conversation on AI’s growing impact on local economies.
#ArtificialIntelligence #LocalEconomy #TechImpact #FutureOfTechnology #Innovation
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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