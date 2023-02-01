The Pyramid of Power (Season 1) [2021 - Derrick Broze]

https://thepyramidofpower.net https://theconsciousresistance.com/the-pop

The Conscious Resistance Network presents: The Pyramid of Power, a brand-new 17-part documentary series aimed at exposing the individuals and institutions which seek to manipulate our world.





During the 2018 Liberate Your Mind Tour, Derrick Broze gave a presentation titled, The Pyramid of Power. This 2 hour presentation explored the mechanisms by which the vast majority of our planet falls prey to spiritual, mental, and physical slavery. The presentation examined the various institutions and organizations that make up this Pyramid and asked how we as individuals are supporting these systems. Finally, the presentation included proposals for potential solutions and ways to live without supporting systems that do not align with our values.





After the tour concluded, Derrick decided to turn the presentation into a documentary. The idea has evolved into a 17-part documentary series which will premiere exclusively on The Conscious Resistance Network.





